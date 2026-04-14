What is going on between Alex Cooper and Alix Earle? 'Feud' explained

The two Alexes are seemingly feuding – and quite frankly, for reasons currently unclear. Is it a PR move? Is it real? What's actually going on? Let's get into it...

For context, Alex Cooper is the face behind the popular podcast Call Her Daddy, along with her Gen-Z centred production company, Unwell. Alix Earle, meanwhile, is a major influencer and podcast host of Hot Mess, who has recently expanded into the beauty space with a new skincare line.

Both women have built enormous audiences in their own right, amassing millions of followers and becoming prominent influencers among Gen Z and millennial audiences.

The speculation began when fans noticed that Hot Mess (originally part of Unwell’s podcast lineup) quietly disappeared from the platform last year. From there, rumours of behind-the-scenes tension started to snowball online.

On 13 April, Cooper directly addressed Earle in a TikTok video posted to her account, calling out her supposed "passive-aggressive reposts and the likes and the commenting on things".

"You’re going to need to get specific and just say what you’ve got to say about me. There’s no NDA. No one is stopping you," Cooper continued. "Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself."

She went on to say: "I know what happened, and so do you, so talk — unless the fake narrative that you're creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth.

"I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me. Unless you actually have something to say, I'm out. This is over."





Following the video, Earle reposted the clip, later reportedly responding in the comments with: "Okay on it!!"

It didn't take long for fans to question whether the alleged feud was nothing more than a PR move, with one quipping: "Is she the guest on Wednesday???????? Is this a dual PR stunt????? ARE WE GETTING PLAYED!?!??"

Meanwhile, another humoured: "If this is PR, I’m blocking both of them."

Indy100 reached out to Alex Cooper's and Alix Earle's representatives for comment

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.