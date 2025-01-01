Squid Game Season 3 confirmed by Netflix for 2025 reaction: "Forcing it"

Hot on the heels of Squid Game Season Two releasing on Boxing Day (26 December), Netflix has already confirmed Season Three, which is the final one, will come out at some point in 2025.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of the popular South Korean series, is reported to have said he wrote the second and third seasons at the same time.

Production was entered at the same time for both too and the third season is reported to already be in the post-production stage.

Netflix confirmed Squid Game Season Three for 2025 on social media.

And fans have been reacting to the news.

One said: "Call it what it really is. Season 2 Part 2."

"You know a show [is] forcing it and will be trash when the time in between seasons is short," another said.

One asked: "How can you end Season 2 with only 7 episodes tho?"

Another simply said: "We just got 2. Why is 3 coming so fast?"



"Don't need season 3... Re-release season 2!" one commented.

Another said: "Who's watching this? Not me."

"I hate how season 2 ended, didn't feel like a full story... Cliffhanger was too abrupt," one said.

Another commented: "Six episodes of the second season were unfair after years of waiting."

One posted: "Total over rated show."

And another questioned: "It took years to get season two but all of a sudden season 3 is dropping within the next year?"

