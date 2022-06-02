The highly anticipated first half ofStranger Thingsseason four was released by Netflix on May 27th and fans were treated to some of the darkest, and deepest episodes in the TV series thus far.

While the seven binge-worthy episodes have gone down a treat, it has left some viewers scratching their heads as they believe they've spotted a potential plot hole - spoilers ahead...

In season four, there are multiple flashbacks to the Hawkins National Laboratory in 1979 that are meant to match the timeline of season one where a young Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) who has psychokinetic powers and children like her are being experimented on and observed by Dr Martin Brenner - or Papa as the children call him.

Eleven could barely speak in season one (which premiered back in 2016) as she was isolated from the world. Reddit user @ValdemarSt even noted how Eleven spoke just 246 words in the first season - with many of those being words that were repeated.

But with the help of her new friends, Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) and later on Jim Hopper (David Harbour) viewers saw the character become more fluent in her language as the show progressed.

However in the season four flashbacks to this time, we see Eleven speaking in sentences which has caused some confusion. Fans have since taken to Twitter to question the possible plot hole.









Though, there have been fans that have offered up potentials reason for Eleven's lack of speech in season one - noting the traumatic time she went through in the lab as well as seeing the gory aftermath when One/Henry Creel aka Vecna massacred all of the children in the facility.

When One asked Eleven to join him, she refused and this led to a telekinetic battle between the pair which Eleven eventually won and caused the creation of the first gate in Hawkins to the Upside Down as a result, which she used to banish him (But we see in season four that Vecna has opened gates all over Hawkins as he's on a teen killing spree through his mental connection of being able to feed off of people's trauma).

Fans also pointed out that we are seeing these flashbacks through the memory of an older Eleven which perhaps may have altered how she remembered things now that her vocabulary has expanded since these events took place.

As we see Eleven slowly getting her powers back in the first half of season four, we'll have to wait until July 1st for the second instalment to drop to see if she can save the day once again with her psychokinetic and telepathic abilities.

