Stranger Things adds disclaimer to 4th season in wake of Uvalde mass shooting

In the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting in Texas, the fourth and final season of Stranger Things has added a last-minute warning for US viewers.

"We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago,” the warning reads. “But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode one distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

The episode contains a telekinetic massacre involving children.

