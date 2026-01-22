Charlie Heaton finally speaks up about Jonathan Byers' viral run in Stranger Things

At long last, Charlie Heaton has broken his silence about Jonathan Byers’ run in Stranger Things.

Jimmy Fallon brought up the viral scenes in question during an interview in which Heaton jumped at the chance to make fun of his on screen running.

Fallon asked, "Did you pick a certain run?" before the actor desperately tried to claim that he doesn't run like that in real life.

Clips of Jonathan running wen't viral after the finale of the last season of Stranger Things which aired on Netflix last month.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.