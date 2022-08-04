Jamie Campbell Bower performs Lizzo song as Stranger Things' Vecna

Stranger Things fans have fallen in love with Jamie Campbell Bower- aka Vecna, One, and Henry.

And despite being the villain of the show, he's become a fan favourite, giving fans the crossover they never knew they needed with an extra special performance during an interview on The Tonight Show.

Giving a dramatic reading of Lizzo's 'About Damn Time', the 33-year-old channelled Vecna's signature terrifying voice.

He also did the big romantic speech from Notting Hill, and a certain steamy line from Titanic, making Vecna seem all the less scary.

