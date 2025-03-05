Matt Lucas apologises to Millie Bobby Brown over 'bullying' claims

Little Britain star Matt Lucas has apologised to Millie Bobby Brown after the actress took to Instagram to name and shame articles and journalists that criticised her appearance – one of which cited Lucas's name.

In one part of Bobby Brown's viral video, which has received 55 million views, she calls out four articles and reads out each headline.

"'Little Britain’s Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown's new 'mommy makeover' look,’ written by Bethan Edwards," she said, before adding, "Amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman’s appearance."

Bobby Brown continued: "This isn’t journalism. This is bullying."

In response, Lucas penned a statement that he shared on his Instagram.

"Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond, and provide some context," Lucas wrote. "Nearly 25 years ago I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called ‘Little Britain.’ There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo you had blonde hair and wore a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases."

He continued: "I thought you looked terrific and I was mortified when the press wrote that I ‘slammed’ you, firstly because that’s not my style, and secondly because I think you’re brilliant. I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you but I realise it has and for that I apologise. Matt x."

Bobby Brown was flooded with praise off the back of her initial video, with Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker writing: "Enormously proud of you. Xxx, SJ".

F1 star Lewis Hamilton penned: "So truly proud of you Millie".

Meanwhile, Sharon Stone added: "Beautifully said Thx it really doesn’t matter our age or stature, we must be willing to own ourselves fully not fall to the false ideology of tear down media. Good job my friend."

