Succession fans will be in awe of Kendall Roy's penthouse apartment in all its bougie glory.

Now, the real-life property where the HBO series was filmed is up for sale - for a cool $29m.

The three-story apartment penthouse complex of 180 East 88th Street was featured in the latest season of the show and is 5,508 sq ft. It has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Central Park, a huge spiral staircase and a private elevator.

Situated in a 50-story building, which is one of the tallest in the Upper East Side, it also comes with 3,500 sq ft of outdoor space and a 2,100 sq ft rooftop terrace that overlooks the city. Building amenities include a basketball court, playroom and a catering kitchen.

It is not the only gaff used in filming up for sale.

Kendall's brother, Roman Roy's flat is also on the market for $38m. The two-story complex is the penthouse unit for 200 Amsterdam Avenue, a building on the Upper West Side.

Meanwhile, the 6,711 sq ft apartment of Kendall Roy’s ex-wife, Rava, played by Natalie Gold, was put up for sale in 2021 for $23.3m. A huge Hamptons complex featured in the show’s third season was also sold for $45m in 2021.

