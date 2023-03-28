The funniest memes from Succession season 4 so far

Succession is officially back, along with all the usual biting one-liners, growling expletives from Logan, and glorious chemistry between newly-self-styled “disgusting brothers” Tom and Greg.

The first instalment of the wildly-anticipated fourth and final season aired on Sunday night for US viewers, but most of us in the UK only managed to catch up post-work on Monday.

If episode one – and the endless stream of gushing reviews – are anything to go by, the next nine will every bit live up to their award-winning predecessors.

So, to mark our joy at the show’s return, indy100 has rounded up all the best memes and moments from that emotionally-charged first chapter.

First, we should warn any readers who haven’t caught up yet that there are some spoilers ahead.

And if you own a Burberry handbag, the show may well have spoiled that for you…

We all think we know those opening credits, but how many of us knew the slideshow of images was subtly changed for each season?



And if you need a handy summary of the whole thing:

