Ted Lasso season 4: Everything we know so far after first trailer released

Our favourite optimistic football coach is back. Ted Lasso is returning to AFC Richmond, but this time with a new role - to help the women's football team.

In the trailer, Lasso bumps into a fan in Richmond, who had a misogynistic view on Lasso's new coaching job, telling him, “Welcome back, Coach. Too bad you’re coaching a bunch of girls… Ya w***er.”

The fourth season of the Apple TV sports comedy drama comes three years after the third season was released back in 2023.

Here is everything we know so far.

What can we expect?

Apple TV

As mentioned, Ted is back but with a new mission.

"Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would," as per the plot synopsis.

Who is in the cast?

Apple TV

We can expect to see the return of fan favourites including Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift.

There will be new additions joining season four, including Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

When is the release date?

Apple TV

Season four will make its global debut on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, with one episode, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through October 7.

Until then, you can watch Ted Lasso, seasons 1-3 on Apple TV.

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