Ted Lasso fans brand scene about consent 'cringe' and 'forced'

A Ted Lasso scene around the theme of consent has been branded 'forced' and 'cringe' by fans who had high hopes for the show's effort at breaking down the taboo.

In the clip, Isaac, Sam, Jamie and Dani are in the changing rooms discussing how nude photos of people you're dating should be used.

While it's a super important topic to cover, fans say it fell flat, and was reminiscent of a video you'd be shown in school, giving a wholly educational perspective, rather than blending it with the show's usual tone.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters