When is HBO’s The Pitt Season 2 finale?

Sad news for fans of HBO's The Pitt - we only have one episode left of season 2.

The Emmy-award-winning medical drama returned for a second season back in January, releasing an episode every Thursday.

Time flies as we're now in April, and 14 episodes are out now, and we're gearing up for the season finale.

Here is everything you need to know.

What can we expect for the S2 finale?

(L-R) Dr. Michael “Robby” Rabinavitch (Noah Wyle) and Dr Jack Abbot (Shawn Hatosy), Warrick Page/HBO Max

The temperature has been rising during the second season of the medical drama, and ahead of the finale, the pressure has almost reached its breaking point in the ER.

In particular, with Dr. Michael “Robby” Rabinavitch (Noah Wyle) whose mental health is continuing to deteriorate with colleagues Dr Jack Abbot (Shawn Hatosy), Dr. Frank Langdon (Patrick Ball) and Dana Evan (Katherine LaNasa) urging him to get the help he needs. In the episode, we see Dr Robby in a hospital room with the crying newborn Baby Jane Doe from the first episode, trying to calm her down.

“He's in there with another innocent, who he can tell his secrets to, who will never divulge them,” Wyle explained during a PaleyFest LA panel on Sunday. “But I think that's the moment, as he's imparting this hopeful wish for this baby. Why wouldn't he wish that for himself? That's the beginning of his road, right?”

Then there's the aftermath from the previous episode, where Dr Baran Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi) reveals her health condition to Dr Robby - what will he do upon learning this bombshell?

Where can I watch the S2 finale?

(L-R) Dr Jack Abbot (Shawn Hatosy), Emma Nolan (Laëtitia Hollard), Donald "Donnie" Donahue (Brandon Mendez Homer) and Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa). Photograph by Warrick Page/HBO Max

The Pitt season 2 episode 15 is set to drop in the US and Canada on Thursday, April 16 at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET.

Sadly for UK viewers, The Pitt season two has not yet been released on HBO Max UK.

As for the rest of the world, here are the release timings:

Australia – Friday, April 17 at 11am AEDT

New Zealand – Friday, April 17 at 12pm NZD

India – Friday, April 17 at 6:30am IST

Singapore – Friday, April 17 at 9am SGT

Will there be a The Pitt season 3?

(L-R) Dr. Trinity Santos (Isa Briones), and Dr. Dennis "Huckleberry" Whitaker (Gerran Howell) Warrick Page/HBO Max

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that The Pitt has been renewed for a third season.

As to when we can expect the next season on our screens, it is predicted that season 3 will be released sometime in 2027.

In an interview with Variety, Wyle - who is also an executive producer on the series - revealed that there won't be a time jump between seasons two and three like the 10-month one there was between seasons one and two.

“The only time jump we’re interested in making is to get into a different weather season, to get into a slightly different mode of cases that come with a change in weather. If that was summer, then what happens in the winter when you get cold, snow and black ice," he said.

For season three, it was announced that senior night shift resident Dr. Parker Ellis (Ayesha Harris) has been promoted to series regular, while senior resident Dr. Samira Mohan (Supriya Ganesh) who has been in the show since season one will not be returning for the next season as part of a "story-driven decision," but some viewers have expressed their disappointment with Dr Mohan being a fan-favourite.

Dr. Samira Mohan (Supriya Ganesh) Warrick Page/HBO Max

Wyle has since commented about Ganesh's departure.

"It’s an inevitability that’s going to happen every season with this show because as writers we’re hard pressed to figure out what a lapse of time we can have and keep most of the ensemble together realistically. Emergency rooms have a high revolving door," he Variety.

"As always, we try to bring in new characters or promote from within as we go through these cast changes and try to keep the storylines fresh, but obviously Supriya has been a huge part of our show since the beginning.

The actor added, "Dr Mohan is a beloved character, and I love playing with her and working with Supriya, and we wish her all the best in her next endeavours, and we’re going to miss her."

Elsewhere from Indy100, Euphoria S3: Fans give their verdict on premiere episode, and What to know about Dan Levy's new Netflix show Big Mistakes.

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