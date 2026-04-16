The White Lotus fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief, because we've now got official confirmation that season four is officially in production.

It's been a couple of months since HBO dropped the key details about the upcoming season (anticipated to release around one year from now), which is set on France's plush Côte d'Azur, and set over one week during Cannes Film Festival.

We've also had the details of the all-star cast, too, which includes Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, and Corentin Fila.

HBO

While this is the first time the show's partnership with The Four Seasons hotel chain has ended, the season four guests will still be immersed in luxury at the historic Château de la Messardière, where rooms fetch up to €20,900 a night ($24,247).

Now, production has shared a behind-the-scenes look at filming, which is currently underway.

In the clip shared on social media (and now viewed over 900,000 times), the gates to the 18th-century chateau swing open, revealing a long road lined with pristine topiary, and the sparkling ocean glittering below the hills where it's set.

We get a sneak peek at the slates clapping and cameras rolling around the set, too; however, there's one detail that fans are hyper-focused on... and it's not something we see.





@thewhitelotus #TheWhiteLotus Season 4 is now in production 🇫🇷

The White Lotus' opening credits have become somewhat of a phenomenon over its previous three seasons.

That said, many fans were left reeling when the show's iconic theme song by Cristobal Tapia de Veer was changed for season three of the show - set in Thailand - a decision that also led him to quit the franchise completely.

While he wanted to keep the vibe of the original two seasons, creator Mike White apparently wanted to switch things up and make more of a club song.

"I texted the producer and I told him that it would be great to, at some point, give them the longer version with the ooh-loo-loo-loos, because people will explode if they realize that it was going there anyway", Cristobal told the New York Times at the time.

"He thought it was a good idea. But then Mike cut that — he wasn’t happy about that. I mean, at that point, we already had our last fight forever, I think. So he was just saying no to anything. So I just uploaded that to my YouTube."

Cristobal's replacement has not yet been announced, however, fans do get a snippet of a very White Lotus-adjacent track (think plenty of rattles and soft drumming) in the behind-the-scenes footage - and they think it could be a hint as to what's to come.

"Are we getting the old intro vibe?", a viewer questioned. "Does this mean we're getting...good intro music back?", another added.

"This theme song is about to be another hit", someone else predicted.

However, others aren't willing to give up on a production reconciliation just yet.

"Make amends with your composer", one fan demanded, while another echoed: "I need the 'holololoololoo' sooo bad."

Watch this space.

Why not read...

The White Lotus season 4: What to know about upcoming season as new all-star cast members revealed

How much does it cost to stay at Le Château de la Messardière? Inside The White Lotus season 4’s location