Documentary makers are looking for men whose penises are “too large” for romance.

The new documentary, Too Large For Love? will “discuss the hidden problems of living with a very large penis” and highlight the downsides to the size.

In a casting call advert for the documentary posted to the website Lost in TV, the documentary is looking for people over the age of 18 of any sexuality and ethnicity with large penises.

“A recent survey found that nearly half of the male population wish they had a bigger penis. So, a bigger penis, a better life, right? Well, not always, the advert read.

“A brand new documentary is to discuss the hidden problems of living with a very large penis, how it effects all aspects of life including your sex life, and what help is out there for those in need.”

The show is going to be created by the production company Spun Gold, who is behind The Real Full Monty shows for ITV.

The production company is also behind the Love Your Garden series and documentaries such as Britain’s Most Luxurious Hotels and My First Threesome.

Spun Gold said that they’re looking to speak to people who have positive and negative sentiments and experiences of having a large penis.

The producers are also welcoming contact from someone who is willing to divulge details about what their life is like being in a relationship with someone who is well endowed.

Too Large For Love? will also be the latest in a line of sex-related shows on UK screens, joining shows like Naked Attraction and Sex Box.

In 2020, Channel 4 documentary Me and My Penis became the first show to reveal an erect penis on UK terrestrial TV.

Filming for the documentary is set to begin in August.

