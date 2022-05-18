Tucker Carlson is being called out for making very contradictory statements about Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX)

On Monday night's episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson, 53, mocked Crenshaw for supporting a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, calling him 'eyepatch McCain'.

“You know, the more I think about it, it takes a lot of gall for eyepatch McCain to attack moms who are worried about baby formula as pro-Russia,” Carlson said.

Crenshaw criticized people on the right who are arguing the government should focus on the baby formula shortage rather than giving aid to Ukraine, calling the argument "very depressing" and "almost pro-Russia". Crenshaw said the baby formula shortage is a manufacturing issue, not a money issue.

Carlson's mocking nickname for Crenshaw is a stark contrast to a statement the Fox News host made in 2018 after comedian Pete Davidson joked about Crenshaw's eye on Saturday Night Live.

"Actor Pete Davidson mocked [Dan Crenshaw] as 'one of the gross people running for office this year' he added 'I'm sorry I know he lost his eye in war or whatever'," Carlson explained in 2018. "Yeah, so that's their position, and they're not hiding it anymore. Useful for you to know."

People on social media called Carlson a hypocrite for defending jokes about Crenshaw's eye in 2018 but then using it to mock him this week.

The Tucker Carlson Tonight host has notably played devil's advocate for Russia following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Carlson has accused US lawmakers of intentionally seeking war with Russia and asked viewers to consider why they may hate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Other Republican congresspeople like Marjorie Taylor Greene have voted against the Ukraine aid bill arguing the money should go toward US interests.

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, lost his right eye in 2012 after he was hit by an IED in Afghanistan.

In response to the nickname, Crenshaw told The Daily Caller that it was a 'juvenile insult'.



“You hurl juvenile insults when you know you’ve lost the debate. I stand by every word I said in my interview with Trey Gowdy," Crenshaw told The Daily Caller.

