Tucker Carlson rages after green M&M swaps 'sexy' heels for trainers

Fox News' Tucker Carlson appeared furious that M&Ms have switched up some of its characters - including replacing green M&M's 'sexy' knee-high boots with more understated trainers.

The chocolate company are switching things up to appeal to a more inclusive audience.

“M&M’s will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous", Carlson said.

"Until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal.”

