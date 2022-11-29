The new Netflix series Wednesday, directed by Tim Burton was recently landed on the streaming service – and everyone has been talking about Wednesday Addams’s dance moves.

In the show, a teenage Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) attends Nevermore Academy - the alma mater of her mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and father Gomez (Luis Guzman).

Ortega is the latest actor to sport the collared top and braids and her performance has been widely praised – with one particular scene standing out to viewers.

In episode four, Woe What A Night, Wednesday proves she’s got some eccentric moves at her school’s Rave’N dance when The Cramps’ track 'Goo Goo Muck' began to play as the expressionless teen cut some serious shapes.

Of course, the dance has gone viral as fans recreate the routine on TikTok.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice a satisfying detail in the choreography that referenced the original TV sitcom from the 1960s The Addams Family.

In season two, episode 29, called Lurch’s Grand Romance, a six-year-old Wednesday (Lisa Loring) decides to teach her family’s butler Lurch how to dance.

It was Ortega herself who came up with the dance routine, as she revealed in a recent behind-the-scenes video: “I actually felt really insecure about this. I choreographed that myself and I think it’s very obvious that I’m not a dancer or choreographer.”

She also took to Twitter to thank the artists who inspired her dance – “Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80’s. Helped me out on this one.”

Wednesday is now available to watch on Netflix.



