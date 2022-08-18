The trailer for Netflix's Wednesday Addams show just landed and it looks hilarious

The trailer for long-awaited comedy-horror series Wednesday has landed, and Addams Family fans are seriously excited for its release.

In the trailer, we see Wednesday Addams arriving at a new school after being expelled from her eighth school in five years, following an incident which saw her release piranhas into the swim team's pool.

“Little did I know, I’d be stepping into a nightmare, full of mystery, mayhem and murder” says Wednesday in the clip, who is played by 19-year-old Jenna Ortega.

The series is directed by king of spook, Tim Burton.

