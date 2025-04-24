When does 'You' season 5 come out? Final episodes get flop reviews from critics

Can you believe it's been seven whole years since the debut season of Netflix's You? And now it's time to say au revoir to TV's favourite serial killer, Joe Goldberg, as the fifth and final season lands on the streaming platform.

He's had a pretty good run - by the end of season 4 he'd killed a total of 18 people - His mom's boyfriend, Benji, Elijah, Peach, Ron, Beck, Jasper, Henderson, Ryan, Love, Malcolm, Simon, Vic, Gemma, Rhys, Tom Lockwood, Tom's bodyguard, and Eddie, Nadia's boyfriend.

But in a show with this many twists and turns, it's totally unpredictable how this story will end.

You season five starts three years after season four left off, with Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) moving back to New York with his new wife, Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie), who for those who can remember, would turn out to be as bad as he is.

What's more, if you're someone that's eagerly-awaiting the new episodes to drop, it's time to grab the popcorn, because it's available to stream on Netflix from 24 April at 12am PT, 3am ET, and 8am BST.

It was initially scheduled for release in 2024, however, due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, it was pushed back, just in time for The White Lotus ending.

So, will Joe finally get his comeuppance? Or will he continue to get away with *literal* murder until he's old and grey?

We won't post any spoilers here, but the first reviews are in from critics, and with many awarding it only two stars, they suggest that the series has a bit of a slow start, but does end with a bang.

"This final season will bludgeon your attention-span to death", one wrote, while another dubbed it an "insultingly rubbish ending".

However, fans have a different take, claiming it's the "perfect" end to a loveable villain's storyline.

Now, stay offline for the next few days if you're avoiding spoilers. Don't say we didn't warn you.

