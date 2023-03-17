Penn Badgley is going viral for his clueless rendition of Come Dine With Me's 'You Won Jane' speech as his murderous character, Joe Goldberg.

The speech, featuring an angry contestant on the cooking show, has become a work of British art, but Badgley, who is from the US, had never heard it when he was forced to read it out on Radio One.

"Is this scripted?!" he joked, adding: "No one in America would say that."

"I so much prefer your reality television", he chimes in, watching the real version. An honorary Brit.

