Penn Badgley calls out Netflix for making people love serial killers

Penn Badgley has called out Netflix for the romanticising of serial killers, and taking away from the severity of their crimes through dramatic shows.

It comes off the back of criticism that his character, Joe Goldberg, from 'You', is too 'likeable' for a murderous stalker.

“To be fair, with our show, you’re meant to fall in love with [Joe]. That’s on us", he told Entertainment Tonight.

"Ted Bundy? That’s on you. Jeffrey Dahmer? That is on — Netflix. That is squarely on the shoulders of Netflix."

