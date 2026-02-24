Tate brothers want to buy Punch the Monkey – but the internet is not impressed

Tristan Tate and his brother Andrew Tate have offered to buy Punch the monkey, a now-viral sensation known for his inseparable bond with a stuffed orangutan plushie.

Punch captured the hearts of the internet after being abandoned by his mother seven months ago and has since been cared for by zookeepers at Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Gardens.

Footage that has gone viral across social media shows the baby Japanese macaque being attacked by an older monkey and seeking solace with his new IKEA friend, leaving viewers around the world in tears.

In response to the footage, the zoo released a statement, reassuring people it's a part of the socialisation process.

"While Punch is scolded, he shows resilience and mental strength. When you observe these disciplinary behaviors from other troop members toward Punch when he tries to communicate with them, we would like you to support Punch's effort rather than feel sorry for him," it read.

In a surprising twist that caught social media users off guard, the Tate brothers unexpectedly made an unsolicited offer to buy Punch, leaving people scratching their heads.

"Which Zoo owns this monkey. [Andrew Tate] and I will buy it. 250,000 dollars. I am NOT joking," Tristan wrote in a tweet that's racked up 5.7 million views.

It didn't take long for reactions to come in thick and fast, with one writing: "Can we start a petition to make sure this doesn’t happen??!"

Another wrote: "So you’re trying to buy him to get him away from bullies…. Just to come live with bullies???? Yeah, no."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "Hell naw. That is not even a funny joke."

