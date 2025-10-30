The White Lotus season 4 will have one key difference as new location announced

It's all change around The White Lotus, and while we're already sat patiently waiting for season 4, we've finally got some more details about what it could eventually look like.

We already know a major change is coming to the theme tune of the show (following a fallout between creator, Mike White, and composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer), and, as with every season of the show, we've got the low-down on where it'll be set now, too.

Following speculation that it would be heading to 'Europe' more loosely, it's been confirmed that The White Lotus season 4 will take place between the South of France and Paris.

“For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves on rocks vernacular,” White teased following the season 3 finale, joking that there's "always room for more murders".

Because where else would you find a bunch of rich people, all complete with their own hangups, than on the French Riviera?

It's thought that affluent locations in the South of France will likely be the central location for the storyline, with a subplot in the City of Love.

HBO

But, that's not the only difference that there'll be.

All three of the other seasons, which were set in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand, respectively, were set in plush Four Seasons hotels.

However, their marketing partnership has since ended, and now speculation begins as to which luxury setting will provide the backdrop for murder and scandal next.

The top two choices, are predicted to be Le Lutetia, a five-star hotel on the Left Bank of the Seine, in the upmarket neighborhood of Saint-Germain des Pres and now part of the Mandarin Oriental brand, and the ever-iconic Ritz Hotel, which became synonymous with being the home of the late Coco Chanel.

"I've noticed both Le Lutetia and the Ritz have that classic old-money vibe so that tracks for Paris!", one fan commented of the update.

"New season new murders same rich people problems in French", another joked.

"I just want a ski resort", someone else pleaded.

"Whatever, just give us season 4", a fourth wrote.

As of right now, we don't have a release date as development is still very much underway. Just enough time for us to suss out the twists that Mike White's got planned next.

