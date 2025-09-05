Where will The White Lotus head next? What we know so far

The White Lotus, HBO’s hit series that had viewers in a chokehold, continues to command attention. Despite mixed reviews of the most recent instalment filmed in Thailand, fans remain eager for what’s next.

Other previous seasons have whisked audiences away to Hawaii and Italy – and now, all eyes are on France as the likely next destination.

The White Lotus maintains a marketing partnership with the luxury Four Seasons brand, filming each season at one of its real hotels.

According to Deadline, the production team now has its sights set on France.

The source stressed, however, that no single hotel has been confirmed yet — and in most cases the series makes use of multiple properties. Season three, for instance, was anchored at the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, while also featuring three other non-Four Seasons hotels.

The cast of White Lotus season three Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Fans online have speculated about the iconic Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera as a potential setting. But France also boasts two other Four Seasons properties in the mix: Megève in the French Alps and the Hotel George V in Paris.

It didn't take long for fan reaction to flood timelines far and wide, with locals sharing their excitement about the potential new site: "As a French, I cannot wait."

Another wrote: "White Lotus in France? The drama, the fashion, the chaos… I’m so ready."

Meanwhile, a third humourerd, "Feels like they just choose locations wherever the producers want to vacation" – and why the hell not.

Indy100 reached out to HBO for comment

