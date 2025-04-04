One major change is coming to The White Lotus season 4 - and fans are relieved

It's time to say goodbye to Thailand and adios to our favourite group of rich people, as The White Lotus season three draws to a close.

Cons include having nothing to do on a Sunday night, while pros mean our stress levels from Walton Goggins' storyline as Rick will now be significantly reduced. Oh, and we'll never have to listen to the new theme tune again - great news for some of you.

Many fans were left reeling when the show's iconic theme song by Cristobal Tapia de Veer was changed for season three, and while it was by the same composer as the first two seasons, it definitely had a more spooky vibe that left people divided. There were some war cry ooh-loo-loo-loos missing to say the least.

And it would appear that Cristobal would agree too - because he's just quit the show over a disagreement with creator, Mike White, about the music.

While he wanted to keep the vibe of the original two seasons, White apparently wanted to switch things up and make more of a club song.

HBO

Cristobal was reluctant, but made "20 versions" of the new theme song, both with and without the ooh-loo-loo-loos, with the show eventually opting for one without in the opening credits.

But, the lore gets deeper.

When the composer saw the disappointed reaction to the new theme song, of course, he wanted to release a version separately to keep fans happy.

"I texted the producer and I told him that it would be great to, at some point, give them the longer version with the ooh-loo-loo-loos, because people will explode if they realize that it was going there anyway", Cristobal told the New York Times.

"He thought it was a good idea. But then Mike cut that — he wasn’t happy about that. I mean, at that point, we already had our last fight forever, I think. So he was just saying no to anything. So I just uploaded that to my YouTube."

You can listen to the uncut version here:





- YouTube www.youtube.com

"Maybe I was being unprofessional, and for sure Mike feels that I was always unprofessional to him because I didn’t give him what he wanted. But what I gave him did this, you know — did those Emmys, people going crazy", he said of deciding to release it on his own terms.

But naturally, that annoyed a lot of people - more specifically, Mike White, and so Cristobal decided to tell everyone he would be leaving the show - except him.

"It’s kind of weird right now because I announced to the team a few months ago that I was not coming back, that I was leaving. I didn’t tell Mike for various reasons; I wanted to tell him just at the end for the shock and whatever," he said.

"Except I told the whole editorial team and music editor and producer and all that, but I didn’t think that they were going to tell him. At some point he heard about that."

Fans of The White Lotus have made their feelings clear about the newly-released original track too.

"Wow, so you gave us exactly what we wanted, they just didn't use it", one person wrote in the comments.

"Absolutely insane that this was ever cut. How can you NOT want this in your show. The upbeat intro, the eerie mid-section and the incredible WAR-CRY of an ending. Genuinely the most powerful version of this theme yet. Mike White owes you a thousand apologies", another added.

A third chimed in: "The White Lotus would not be The White Lotus without the sound of this genius composer. PERIOD."

Whoever comes along next has big shoes to fill.

Why not read...

The White Lotus season 3: Every Easter egg that points to who the killer could be

Your favourite White Lotus characters are wearing jewellery from this affordable brand

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings