Woody Harrelson's bizarre anti-vax SNL monologue is pure cringe

Woody Harrelson left an audience in an awkward silence after going on a rant about vaccines on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The actor appeared on the show and told a monologue joking about the "craziest script" he has read.

"So the movie goes like this," the actor said.

"The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over."

Harrelson then joked: "I threw the script away. I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day."

People thought it missed the mark:

It is not the first time Harrelson has made odd comments about the Covid pandemic. In an interview with Vanity Fair, he said of mask-wearing: “As one who doesn’t believe in the germ theory, I find it rather absurd.”

He also shared a since-deleted Instagram post that linked 5G and Covid, calling it “very interesting”.

Very odd indeed.

