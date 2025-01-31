Charli XCX’s ‘white powder’ Brat vinyl slammed for 'glamourising' drug use

There's no questioning that 2024 was Charli XCX's year. She's up for eight Grammy nominations and five Brit Awards, all thanks to her hit album, Brat, which caused a cultural shift last summer.

Tennis ball green (now re-named 'Brat green') became everyone's go-to colour, and it finally became socially acceptable to wear sunglasses indoors.

The album (and subsequent remix albums) are filled with tracks dedicated to the party lifestyle, including 365 and Club Classics, and the tour promo poster was illustrated with a rather suspicious-looking bag.

However, the latest marketing tactic for the album has raised some eyebrows, with some fans saying the singer might have gone too far with glamourising drug-use.

A vinyl edition of Brat is available on pre-order until 31 January, and comes as a limited-edition see-through record that's been filled with white powder - presumably emulating you-know-what.



"I really hate to be that 'too woke' friend but the glamourising of drugs that this 'era' has brought is in fact really boring", one fan wrote on X / Twitter.

"As someone who's watched people's lives be destroyed by drugs both in my personal life and in work, it seems so damaging in my opinion."

And while some recognised the marketing as tongue-in-cheek, many agreed that it might not be setting the best example.

"As someone whose mother was a drug addict, I think it's crazy to be acting like drugs are c***y and cool. They're not. They ruined my mom's life and my childhood," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Charli needs to rethink glorifying drugs. It's not cool. It's beyond wrong. Sincerely, someone who has been on paper for drugs and been through s*** you'd never wish on anyone."

However, some argued that making such a bold move and not caring what other people think is exactly what Brat is about.

“You're that girl who is a bit messy and loves to party and maybe says dumb things sometimes,” Charli told TikTok series Off the Record. “She’s honest, blunt, and a little bit volatile. That's brat.”

