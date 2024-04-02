Viral post claims that Abby and Brittany Hensel spoke about their sex lives

A viral post has claimed that conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel have publicly discussed their sex lives, after it emerged that one of them has been married for a number of years.

However, not all is as it seems.

Public records obtained by TODAY showed that Abby Hensel and army veteran Josh Bowling have been married since 2021. Their Facebook photo seemingly features the twins and her husband at the ceremony.

The conjoined twins rose to fame on TLC's Abby & Brittany, having first appeared on Oprah in 1996 before featuring in the documentary Joined for Life.

After the news of the wedding was revealed online, there’s been much speculation about Abby and Brittany’s private lives – and they turned to their TikTok page with two clips appearing to clap back at the “hate” they’d received online.

"The internet is extra LOUD today. We have always been around," one caption read under a clip that features historic sculptures with two-heads.

Josh Bowling/Facebook

In a separate video with a photo from the wedding, a voiceover said: "This is for all you haters out there. If you don’t like what I do but watch everything I’m doing — you’re still a fan."

Now, a screenshot is being shared on social media, with people claiming that it was posted by Abby and Brittany containing pretty graphic details of their sex lives.

However, the post is reportedly fake.

The post was soon hit with a community note, which read: “This image is digitally altered. The X handle @2HeadsAreBetter is a man named Nick Borroughs. Abby and Brittany Hensel never said any of this and are currently not on the X platform.”

Abby and Brittany are currently only active on TikTok. They don’t have an official X/Twitter account and they stopped posting on Instagram around 2015 - so the reports of the pair discussing their romantic lives on X/Twitter are fake.

The pair share a single body, and organs (including the intestine, bladder and reproductive organs) from the waist down.

Over recent days, people have been sending congratulatory messages after photos from Abby and Josh’s wedding were shared on TikTok.

