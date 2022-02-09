Adidas is promoting its new sports bra collection in an eye-opening way - by showcasing 25 photos of bare breasts on its Twitter account.

On Wednesday, the apparel company took to its feed to highlight the collection.

"We believe women's breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them," the post said.

The post below shows nudity - so if you're sitting in the office you might want to scroll quickly or hit 'back'

Many people shared their support for the unconventional ad, but others were either surprised or taken aback to see the photos of breasts in a promotional post on their feeds.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"It probably shouldn't be, but this thread is hilarious to me. Like, what the actual f***?! Why didn't they put them IN the sports bras?!" one wrote.

"The thought is nice, but using women's bare breasts as a commercial campaign ... big NAH. We women already know our sizes. I get it you want to stop the stigma and blah blah, but the fact is... look at all your replies written by men," another added.

A third wrote: "It's just a REALLY good thing I didn't scroll by this while in an office setting. And, yes, I believe the human body is beautiful. It doesn't mean I need or want to see the parts meant for their husbands and babies."

Someone else claimed they were going to report the post, which prompted Adidas to respond with the following: "It's perfectly natural to have breasts. We are happy to celebrate that and won't be taking this down so we can keep doing so."

According to Adidas' website, the sports bras are "co-created with real women and tested by athletes in studio sport, training and running."

"The collection provides different levels of support for all bodies, all sizes, and all sports," the company wrote.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.