Adin Ross responds to ‘leaked sex tape'

Adin Ross has broken his silence after a leaked explicit clip was shared across social media, becoming a viral hit.

Many have alleged that the figure in the alleged sex tape is the Kick streamer, and this news comes just a week after Drake faced similar accusations following explicit videos popping up on social media platforms across the world.

And Ross was quick to shut down the rumours, in his own style (including slurs) of course.

"Hey chat," said Ross, "that wasn't me that leak. That's not my sex tape you f**king weird ass motherf**ker! No, that's not me, bro."

Ross's alleged leak follows Drake's own alleged leak after the superstar rapper started trending across social and search, with a video seemingly showing him mid-sex act.

Unlike Ross, Drake is yet to comment, but did take the time during a Nashville concert to cheekily play it up.

As for Ross, It's been a wild year for him already - just last month he claimed that there was 'money on his head' and that someone had put a hit on him.

