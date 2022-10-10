Adriana Chechik has confirmed she broke her back following a freak accident at TwitchCon.

The streamer and former adult movie star suffered the injury after jumping into a foam pit at the event in San Diego on Saturday.

She wrote on Twitter: “Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support.

“When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now.”

Chechik also posted a picture of herself on her Instagram page in a hospital with the caption: “I live here now.”

The moment she broke her back was captured in a live stream and then shared on social media.

It came after Chechik took on streamer EdyBot in a foam sword fight. She won the bout and then jumped into the pit and landed heavily on her tailbone.

Chechik can then be seen attempting to exit the pit before collapsing in pain.

Chechik has more than 3.8million Instagram followers and more than 800,000 on Twitch.

The 30-year-old has become a popular user on the platform after quitting the adult film industry.

Checkik posted a selfie from her hospital bed Instagram/@bratnasty69

It comes after Chechik was banned by the makers of Fortnite from participating in an online event in August.

The decision was reportedly made by Epic Games who created the online game. On her stream, a clearly upset Chechik said: "There are two types of approval processes that you have to go through for these competitions. The first process is Twitch Rivals and Twitch approving you. The second one is the game company that is hosting the event. I guess last night they decided to not approve me because of my adult work."

The Fortnite Twitter account has since responded to Chechik and apologised for what happened, adding that they had requested Twitch Rivals to work with her on removing references to her work in the world of pornography. The game has a 'T' rating which prohibits any mature content in connection with the game.

They wrote: "We’re so sorry this happened. The request to Twitch Rivals was to work with you to remove adult references from your stream’s background due to our game’s rating. We have no issue with you participating in events or streaming Fortnite."

