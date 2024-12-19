Adult nappy that prevents concert-goers from needing the toilet breaks sells out

An adult nappy designed to prevent gig-goers from needing toilet breaks has sold out after going on sale online.

Whether at a festival or a crowded concert, needing the loo part-way through the show is an inconvenience that isn’t very easily avoided.

But one company has come up with a product to stop you from needing to leave your space to head to the toilets.

The limited-edition Pit Diaper from the sparkling water brand company Liquid Death went on sale for $75 (£59) and promptly sold out.

The adult incontinence nappy is designed for moshers who don’t want to leave the pit to use the bathroom, instead enabling them to “relieve themselves in the safety of the mosh pit”.

They explained: “If you've been to a concert, you know the scariest place isn't the mosh pit. It's the bathroom.

“Now you can avoid having to brave that hellscape with the new Pit Diaper.”



The company partnered with Depend, an adult incontinence pad company, and each diaper sold came with a pack of 52 of them.

As for the diaper itself, the black “cruelty-free pleather” nappy is embellished with metal studs and a chain, a belt and a gold embroidered skull on the front.

In a promo clip, a metal drummer Ben Koller wore the diaper and has since commented on the media attention it has brought him.

“Crotch thrusting in a leather diaper on Chicago local news definitely wasn’t on my 2024 Bingo Card. Life is ridiculous,” he wrote .

Some of Liquid Death’s other tongue-in-cheek merch includes misfortune cookies (which contain some unfortunate predictions inside) and a can of their drink duct-taped to a wall for $5.2m (£4.1m), mocking the infamous banana taped to a wall artwork.

