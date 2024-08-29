More AI footage of Elon Musk and Donald Trump being arrested for an armed home invasion has been shared online.

Earlier this month, Musk’s own artificial intelligence technology created fairly realistic footage of free speech proponents Musk and Trump committing armed robbery .

The footage, which was created by the AI Visuals studio The Dor Brothers using Musk's Grok chatbot, has been followed up with a part two, in which the pair can be seen committing home invasions.

The Dor Brothers wrote on X/Twitter: “Experimenting with uncensored AI generators like @grok and Flux to create some unhinged, satirical content.”

They added: “Please Note: We don't take political stances or aim to spread fake news or fear. While we believe the future of AI could be dangerous if misused, we’re using lighthearted satire to raise awareness and provoke thought.”

In the AI-generated clip, footage resembling that taken by a doorbell video camera showed Trump pointing a gun at the camera before footage showed him inside the house pointing a gun at the home’s resident.

One bizarre scene showed Trump removing his wig and browsing a wall of heads and stroking the hair of one of them.

Another video showed Musk bearing a flame thrower and stealing someone’s dog from their garden, adding it to a trailer full of dogs. A subsequent scene showed Musk having his mugshot taken and laughing.

Someone called the clip: “AI satire at its finest.”

“I love The Dor Brothers. Constantly pushing the envelope and really adding a strong voice to the conversation,” wrote another.

