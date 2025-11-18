People think that a song that has blown up on TikTok was made with artificial intelligence and have been left feeling deceived.

The track “I Run” by an artist called HAVEN has blown up on TikTok recently, being featured in thousands of videos on the platform and getting millions of streams from Spotify before it was removed.

But, speculation around the singer and producers of the track has led some people to suspect that the track may be AI-generated, and the possibility is breaking the hearts of those who enjoy the song.

TikToker @haydencoh (Hayden) went on a deep dive to discover the origins of the track after hearing it repeatedly on his FYP.

In his investigation, Hayden looked on Spotify to find the song credits and discovered that the music artist had only 964 followers on Instagram at the time, with the sole content being around the one song they had ever released. According to the Daily Mail, a London-based producer named Harrison Walker has confirmed he is the person behind HAVEN.

The information listed on Spotify did not name a performer, writer or producer, but named the source as small independent record labels “Isekai Records” and “Broke Records”.

@haydencoh edit: the original song has been taken down and replaced with a version that has a real singer. sorry for the awkward silence from where i previously played a snippet, tiktok wouldn't let me replace it

There was some speculation that the singer was Jorja Smith, but according to Hayden, the singer confirmed it is not her voice on the track. The alleged artist themselves, HAVEN, has yet to comment on the artificial intelligence allegations.

Taking a closer look at one of the videos posted on HAVEN’s Instagram, Hayden noticed that the music editing software didn’t appear to have individual tracks for each instrument and it appeared to be playing the mixed track. As well as this, he zoomed in and noticed that the track that they were working on was set to 120 bpm.

“This is the default for Suno – an AI music generator,” he explained.

Hayden added: “I know it’s all circumstantial, but for me I’m like, 95 per cent sure that this song is AI in some way.”

Interestingly, the track has been removed from streaming services.

Spotify told indy100: “Spotify strictly prohibits artist impersonation. This track was detected and removed, and no royalties were paid out for any streams generated.”

While it is unconfirmed whether or not the track is AI, the allegations have sparked conversation online about the use of AI in music.

“We need AI regulation,” one TikTok viewer commented.

Another said: “I’m so f**king sick of AI.”

“It’s zero tolerance. Was it a catchy song? Yes. But I REFUSE to listen to anything AI,” wrote another.

Another person added: “If this song isn’t AI, then the artist has done a horrible job of assuring people that he’s a real person.”

indy100 has contacted HAVEN, Broke Records and Jorja Smith's representatives for comment.

