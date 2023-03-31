Aldi's wearable sleeping bag has people rushing out to buy it

Shopping Aldi SpecialBuys almost qualifies as an adrenaline sport. As soon as the supermarket's weird and wonderful additions hit shelves, they immediately sell out.

Well now, TikToker Paris de Jager has got everyone rushing to their local Aldi to secure a sleeping bag onesie. "The sleeping bag one-z you never knew you needed until now," she wrote.

Unsurprisingly, Paris' viral video racked up over 1.5 million views and was soon flooded with thousands of comments.

"I got to get me one of those for Glastonbury," one impressed Aldi fan wrote, while another added: "Can imagine everyone wearing these at night in summer camping."

Meanwhile, a third joked: "Gotta blast to Aldi on my lunch break so I can finally look like one of Rihanna's backup dancers."

@parisdejager The sleeping bag one-z you never knew you needed until now #aldi #sleepingbag #camping #middleaisle





Aldi was crowned the UK's cheapest supermarket in 2023, with one of their gins being named one of the best in the world at a prestigious International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC).

The £14.99Haysmith's Rhubarb & Ginger Gin won a Gold Outstanding award, scoring the highest points against competitors in the competition. The Aldi gin beat Edinburgh Gin’s Rhubarb & Ginger option, which retails at around double the price of Aldi’s bottle.

"Magnificently well balanced with full, rich flavours of mouth-watering rhubarb, fiery ginger and chaste juniper," Aldi’s flavoursome gin was praised by judges, scoring winning points all round.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK says: "We are extremely proud to have received the highest possible accolade for our own brand spirits. Now more than ever, we want to show that low prices don’t mean compromising on quality or taste."





