Rihanna's Super Bowl backup dancers have instantly become a meme with their synchronised movements and white, masked costumes.

They've already been likened to a group of marshmallows and pillows on Twitter, while even government bodies are using their performance to create content.

"The FBI coming to monitor Catholics at mass", wrote the official Weaponization Committee, alongside a video of them dancing.

"Me putting mini marshmallows in my hot chocolate", another one added.

