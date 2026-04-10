'Unwell Winter Games': Meet the 'polarising' cast of Alex Cooper's new reality show

All episodes of Alex Cooper's hotly anticipated reality show, the Unwell Winter Games, are now available to stream on YouTube – with the drama and think pieces pouring over to TikTok and beyond.

Cooper, the famed host of Call Her Daddy, launched a Gen-Z-centred production company called Unwell, boasting a string of podcasts and shows, including this recent venture.

Here's everything you need to know about the Unwell Winter Games:

What's Unwell Winter Games about?

The show follows a group of "the most polarising figures in pop culture", from TikTokers to influencers, reality stars and former Love Islanders, who are housed in a luxury Utah villa.

The contestants are split into two teams, competing in a series of challenges with one team taking home the final prize.

Inevitably, the Unwell Winter Games isn't short of drama, keeping fans locked in and ready.

"The show promises fierce competition, unexpected alliances and the kind of unfiltered drama that has defined Unwell across its programming slate," the company said in a statement.

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Meet the Unwell Winter Games cast

Alissa Violet — Influencer / YouTuber

Andrew Vetter — Unwell production crew member

Anna Delvey — Socialite / fake heiress scam / Dancing With the Stars

Cameron Jerrard — TikToker

Dakota Mortensen — The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives / Taylor Frankie Paul's ex

Demi Engemann — The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Dylan Kevitch — TikToker

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu — Love Island UK winner

Eyal Booker — Love Island UK

Gleb Savchenko — Dancing With the Stars

Hallie Batchelder — TikToker

Hannah Stocking — Influencer and comedian

Huda Mustafa — Love Island USA

Joe Amabile — The Bachelorette

Juliette Porter — Siesta Key

Louis Russell — Too Hot to Handle

Niko Emanuilidis — The Daddy Academy podcast

Saraya Bevis — WWE Superstar

Serena Pitt — The Bachelor

Where can I watch the Unwell Winter Games?

The show dropped on 6 April, with all four episodes now available to watch on the official Unwell YouTube channel.

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