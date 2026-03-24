Miley Cyrus brands Alex Cooper 'creepy' as Hannah Montana Special drops on Disney

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper caught a playful stray as Miley Cyrus called the podcast host out on stage.

On Monday (23 March), Cyrus hit the red carpet for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premiere, joined by the likes of her mother, Tish Cyrus. A string of co-stars were also in attendance, including Moisés Arias, Jason Earles, Shanica Knowles, Cody Linley, and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle.

During a speech, Cyrus jokingly teased that Cooper (a self-confessed superfan), who hosted the reunion, is "creepy" - and lives right next door to her.

"And Alex being a super-fan, kinda creepy," Cyrus joked. "She’s also my neighbour, which is also creepy. She got money, and then she moved next door to me. There was no other host - yeah, it was weird".

Of course, Cyrus is referring to the hour-long documentary, which features an exclusive, candid interview with Cooper filmed in front of a live studio audience.

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special also features behind-the-scenes archives, along with guest appearances and a special performance from Cyrus herself.

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"'Hannah Montana' will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection," Cyrus shared. "The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years."

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is available to stream now on Disney+

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