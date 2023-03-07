Alex Murdaugh’s trial may have captured the nation’s attention as people waited to see what the outcome would be.

But it was a man in a yellow suit sitting in the crowd of spectators who made a splash on social media.

The mysterious man appeared in the courtroom throughout the trial, each time wearing a different version of a yellow suit.

Paired with his distinct moustache and stoic demeanor, the man in the yellow suit became a sought-after image during Murdaugh’s six-week trial.

Online, people tweeted about their affinity for the yellow suits which ultimately led the man to be identified as South Carolina constable, Wendell Butterfield.

Butterfield, 80, is a former judge with over 50 years of law enforcement experience according to The Daily Beast.

He was present at the trial to serve as security for Judge Clifton Newman, Court of Clerk Becky Hill, and court reporters.

He told The Daily Beast he had “no idea” his brightly colored suits would cause “quite a stir.”

“It’s been surreal,” Butterfield said.

Initially, Butterfield was meant to stand at the side of the courtroom but he moved upon realizing he did not have a good view of the proceedings, which prevented him from protecting people.

“I took the first seat in the second row behind Murdaugh so I could go right through the gate if something were to happen,” Butterfield told The Daily Beast.

Butterfield has experience in the Marines, Colleton County Sheriff’s Department, and Homeland Security.

Butterfield's daughter noticed her father gaining attention online and tweeted a photo of him saying she was "so proud" of him.

"From his demeanor, professionalism, and being a sharp dressed man- everyone loves him and looks for him everyday," she tweeted.

