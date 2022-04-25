Elon Musk and Twitter are in the talks to finalize a deal soon, theWall Street Journal reported on Monday, but people do not seem to be excited about a potential Musk takeover.

Monday morning, "RIP Twitter" began trending on the social media platform from people who do not want Musk to take over for fear he will make sweeping changes, as he's promised.

Notably, Musk, 50, has hinted at adding an 'edit button' and getting rid of 'spam bots'.

But the most polarizing change would come if Musk keeps his promise to take Twitter private, meaning the platform would be given more freedom to do what it pleases.

The 50-year-old has spoken about his desire to allow all voices to be heard on the platform, even those many do not agree with, like Donald Trump.

While some people are excited that Musk would bring news changes to Twitter that would reflect total free speech, others feel the platform will suffer.





Those who agree with Musk began attacking people who disagree with the billionaire's efforts to buy Twitter.





According to sources, Twitter's 11 board members met with Musk on Sunday and Monday to discuss his bid after Musk began lining up $46.5 billion in financing. Sources familiar with the matter asked to remain anonymous according to The New York Times.



Musk made his first, and final, offer on April 13, when he offered to purchase the social media company for $54.20 per share, slightly higher than its current share of $49.

Twitter rebuffed Musk's offer by issuing a poison pill, preventing the billionaire from acquiring more stock. However, it seems after learning of Musk's financial plan, the social media company is rethinking his bid.

In an SEC filing from Thursday, Musk outlined that he would receive $13 billion in debt financing from Morgan Stanley and other financial groups, use $12.5 billion in loans against his stock in Tesla, and $21 billion in cash to buy the rest of Twitter's equity.

While an agreement has not been formally reached, it's clear that should Musk acquire Twitter, it will be a polarizing topic for some time.

"As previously announced, the Board is continuing to conduct a careful, comprehensive and deliberate review to determine the course of action in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders," a statement from Twitter read Sunday night according to CNN.



