Amouranth's main YouTube channel is back - kind of

Amouranth, an adult streamer and OnlyFans model whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, has been given her main YouTube channel back but she may not be able to post without any repercussions.

In a now deleted Tweet, Amouranth hit out at YouTube on social media after she claimed her channels, including her professional and personal ones, had been deleted.

It came after her ASMR channel was removed as YouTube deemed she had broke its Nudity & Sexual Content policy with content shared.

It's understood Amouranth's further YouTube channels were removed because of a 'ban evasion', which is when a creator uses a different account to continue to post or stream content when they're banned on another channel.

As her ASMR channel was taken down, this meant she should not have shared content on any other channel but seemingly fell foul of this.

While Amouranth seems to have her other YouTube channels back, her ASMR channel is still banned, meaning if she did post on her professional or personal ones again, she would likely have them removed again because of a potential 'ban evasion'.

However the videos Amouranth posted on her channels after the ASMR one was banned are still there and can be viewed.

Amouranth has her professional and pension YouTube channels back but she may not be able to post on them without repercussions / @amouranth, X / Twitter

Amouranth has a number of business ventures - as well as streaming and posting content on OnlyFans, she has debuted an AI that allows users to create their own fantasy content, has purchased a number of gas stations, has launched her own beer and most recently became a co-owner of esports team Wildcard Gaming.

She recently hit out on social media that someone was "stealing my name, image and likeness on Amazon" as she was appearing on the covers of a number of different composition notebooks.

An Amazon spokesperson said at the time: "All books in the store (including notebooks) must adhere to our content guidelines. We both proactively prevent books from being listed as well as remove books that do not adhere to those guidelines."

