This is the reason Amouranth's YouTube channel was permanently deleted

The reason why adult streamer and OnlyFans model Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, has had all of her YouTube accounts deleted has been revealed.

Amouranth hit out at YouTube on social media after she claimed her channels, including her professional and personal ones, had been deleted.

It came after her ASMR channel was removed as YouTube deemed she had broke its Nudity & Sexual Content policy with content shared.

And this is a key reason as to why her other channels have been deleted, according to Dexerto.

The publication reports its sources said Amouranth continued to post on YouTube on her other channels after her ASMR channel was banned, which is a form of 'ban evasion'.

This is when a creator uses a different account to continue to post or stream content when they're banned on another channel.

As her ASMR channel was banned, this meant she should not have shared content on any other channel but seemingly fell foul of this, so all of her channels have been removed.

At the time, Amournath said she "regretted nothing" about what she posted after claiming the ban on her ASMR channel was for "just brushing the mic with a paintbrush".

Amouranth has had all of her YouTube channels deleted / @Amouranth, X / Twitter

Amouranth has a number of business ventures - as well as streaming and posting content on OnlyFans, she has debuted an AI that allows users to create their own fantasy content, has purchased a number of gas stations, has launched her own beer and most recently became a co-owner of esports team Wildcard Gaming.

She recently hit out on social media that someone was "stealing my name, image and likeness on Amazon" as she was appearing on the covers of a number of different composition notebooks.

An Amazon spokesperson said at the time: "All books in the store (including notebooks) must adhere to our content guidelines. We both proactively prevent books from being listed as well as remove books that do not adhere to those guidelines."

Amouranth has been contacted by Indy100 for further comment.

