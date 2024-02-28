Why Andrew Tate was pulled over for drugs test in Ferrari

Andrew Tate was stopped in his Ferrari in Romania and forced to take a surprise drug test with his car searched too.

A video posted by Romanian broadcaster Știrile PRO TV shows police pulling over the 37-year-old in his black supercar in Bucharest.

It appears he was tested for alcohol before having his car searched and then having a more thorough saliva test for drugs.

The TV station is reported to have been filming a crackdown on drink and drug driving.

In the video, Tate can be seen out of the car speaking with a police officer, who says: "The sponge must be filled with saliva, and when the indicator is blue, we can put it inside the drugs test. Understand?"

Tate responds: "Yep."

He then puts the swab around his mouth, asking: "Under my tongue, yes?"

To which the officer replies: "Under your tongue, inside the cheeks, wherever you have saliva."

He was tested for eight different recreational drugs, including cannabis, cocaine and ketamine, all of which came back negative, and then drives off.

It comes after a new study revealed just how much of an impact Tate is having on the ideologies of young men.

Controversial influencer Tate has become notorious for his misogynistic remarks over recent years. Tate and his brother Tristan are currently awaiting trial after accusations of forming a criminal gang to exploit women. They both deny the allegations.

