AngryGinge has spoken out about the arrest of his gaming partner Yung Filly, as both of them are part of EA Sports FC Pro Clubs team Girth N Turf.

On October 8, Yung Filly, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her twenties at his Perth hotel room after a performance at Bar120 in Hillarys in September.

Police arrested the 29-year-old in Brisbane before he was extradited to Perth.

The YouTuber has been charged with four counts of sexual penetration without consent and three counts of assault. Barrientos has also been charged with one count of "impeding a person's normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure to their neck".

Barrientos was granted bail with strict conditions along with a personal undertaking of $100,000 and a surety of $100,000.

And during a recent stream, AngryGinge gave his thoughts on what has happened and revealed the future of Girth N Turf itself is currently in doubt.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"I'm not going to pretend nothing has happened," AngryGinge said. "I'm going to be open and honest as I always am. Where do you start?

"Four o'clock in the morning I'm laying in bed, I see what's going down on Twitter. First of all... I'm the exact same as you. I'm shocked. Um, yeah. You know, mental, mental.

"But he's now obviously involved in legal proceedings and I cannot comment on legal proceedings. You know how it is. Mad.

"I don't know anything more. I know the exact same as you. I know what's been put out in the news and I don't know anything more, please don't think I do. It is what it is and we have to wait for the final verdict.

"You will all make your own opinions and whatever, and that's fine, but the next big question: GNT (Girth N Turf FC).

"If you want the honest answer, I don't know its future, I don't know its future at the minute. We'll see what we can do but at the minute, I don't know and that's all I'm going to say.

"Everyone at GNT is in the exact same boat as you. We only know what you know and that's that. F***ing hell and that is that.

"We've got to f***ing crack on and that's life, what more to say. I appreciate the love and support chat, thank you.

"One thing I will say as well is people are asking for club statements and s**t like that, this is bigger than Girth N Turf, this is no Pro Clubs team, this is serious, serious s*** and there ain't going to be no club statement, there's going to be f*** all.

"What's going to happen is what's going to happen, let it all pan out, that's all we have to say."

Barrientos will appear at Perth Magistrates Court on December 19 for a committal mention.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.