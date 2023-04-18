Conservatives' new theory about Budweiser CEO has one major flaw

Another twist in the tale of the right-wing’s fury at Bud Light has unfolded with a new bizarre conspiracy theory about the Anheuser-Busch CEO.

Anheuser-Busch is the parent company of the beer Bud Light, which recently caused Conservatives to melt down after the brand collaborated with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Many on the right criticised the beer brand for being “woke” and now the parent company’s CEO is being blamed after it was suggested he is a CIA plant to make it happen.

Brendan Whitworth joined the company in 2013 and worked his way up to becoming CEO in 2021. Prior to that, he worked for the CIA, based on information available on his public LinkedIn profile.

Conservatives appear to have taken that information and run with it in the most bizarre way, by coming up with the theory that Whitworth is a “CIA operative”.

Right-wing political columnist Benny Johnson wrote on Twitter: “Hey guys, I think I found the problem.

“The CEO of Budweiser is a CIA operative. No, really.”

Another right-wing Twitter figure, DC_Draino, went down the same route, claiming: “Bud Light’s Woke marketing makes a lot more sense when you realize their CEO was in the CIA

“He’ll never apologize for what AB did b/c he’s a foot soldier for the regime’s Leftist agenda.”

It wasn’t long before people pointed out that active CIA agents don’t typically advertise their positions on a public platform.

Someone sarcastically wrote: “Active CIA assets always put it on their LinkedIn. It is OpSec101.”

Another said: “Yeah... the famously left-wing CIA... ????”

In response to the backlash, one Conservative man released his own beer for the “ultra right wing” that was so bizarre it was almost a parody of itself.

