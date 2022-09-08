Apple has unveiled their four new iPhone 14 models, two Apple Watches, and AirPod Pros at their Far Out launch event on Wednesday (September 7) and people on social media had a field day with memes.

Emergency satellite connectivity is one of the newest features, so if you get lost and have no service then the phone will be able to send an emergency call for help via satellite.

The iPhone's black notch has been replaced with a new feature called Dynamic Island which can change shape according to different notifications.

Midnight, starlight, blue, purple and product red are the different colours the iPhone 14 is available in to buy.

Of course, it just wouldn't be an Apple event without an array of jokes online as many noted the small differences and upgrades when comparing the iPhone 14 to the last model, and the product's expensive $799 price tag ($999 for the Pro).



While others also jested at how the new launch of the latest iPhone will affect older models people have and noted that whispers about a certain feature never came to fruition.

Someone used an amusing photo to poke fun at the similarities between the newest model against the previous one.

While others joked about how their phone would react to the latest updates, and to the new iPhone being announced.









Others quipped that they would need to sell a lung in order to be able to afford the newest iPhone.









While someone else jested that with the Apple Watch's expensive price point "it better turn me into Ben 10 or something," in reference to the cartoon series about a 10-year-old boy named Ben who finds the Omnitrix, an alien device that looks like a watch.

This contains the DNA of different alien species and the watch can cause Ben can transform into powerful aliens with various abilities.

Now that would be an upgrade.

Another person shared their plan to wait for the iPhone 14 drop in order to get an older model at a cheaper price.





While someone else noted there was no talk of the USB-C which currently isn't on iPhones.

Elsewhere, the new AirPods ($249) have a new system that will make a noise when an AirPod is dropped outside its case to make finding the buds easier and the case now has a speaker that will play loudly when the Find My app is used.

While the Apple Watch Ultra is designed specifically for "extreme athletes," at $799 while the Apple Series 8 is $399 with new features such as temperature sensors and car crash detection.

