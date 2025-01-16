Cybersecurity expert weighs in on RedNote privacy concerns

A Cybersecurity expert has issued a warning amid people moving over to the Chinese social media platform RedNote due to TikTok being potentially banned in the US on January 19.

Xiaohongshu (translated means "little red book") is currently the No.1 free app in the US App Store as American users seek TikTok alternatives.

However, several privacy concerns have been raised regarding its use, as Cybersecurity expert at NordVPN, Adrianus Warmenhoven warned: “RedNote might seem like a quick fix for TikTok fans ahead of its potential ban in the US, but it comes with serious cybersecurity and privacy risks.

“Like TikTok, RedNote is subject to Chinese data laws, which may grant government authorities access to user data without the privacy protections expected in the US".

He added how the platform "collects extensive personal data" including location, browsing activity, and device-specific information like IP addresses and this can be shared with third-party service providers or government authorities, raising concerns about user privacy.

Photo by ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images

Warmenhoven continued: “A major red flag is the app’s lack of transparency — its terms and conditions are mainly in Mandarin, leaving non-Chinese-speaking users unclear about what data is collected and how it’s used. This makes it difficult for users to make informed decisions about their privacy."

Aside from privacy, content censorship is another point the cybersecurity expert mentioned as a concern.

"RedNote’s content moderation policies may align with Chinese government standards, potentially stifling free speech and exposing users to biased information," he explained.

How can users keep their information private when using RedNote?

“To protect your privacy while using RedNote, limit the personal information you share, and review the app’s privacy settings to restrict data collection. To limit your IP address tracking, consider using a VPN," according to Warmenhoven.

However, he concluded with a warning - “Given these risks, Americans should think twice before switching to RedNote. The same privacy, transparency, and national security concerns that led to the TikTok debate are likely to apply here."

Elsewhere, Americans on RedNote are helping Chinese users with their English homework.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.