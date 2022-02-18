An Australian restaurant and lounge called Bedouin Doubly Bay is facing online backlash after banning people with visible tattoos from dining at their eatery.

The upscale Middle Eastern-style restaurant recently put out a notice asking customers with visible tattoos to cover them up, avoid wearing designer clothing, and avoid wearing heavy jewelry, according to Sky News.

"We value our customers and community stakeholders and have always implemented house rules that include a dress policy that discourages intimidating appearances," Bedouin co-licensee Poata Okeroa told The Daily Telegraph.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The restaurant is well-known for attracting famous customers like musician Rita Ora and tennis player Nick Kyrgios.





Bedouin Double Bay opened three years ago and is located in Sydney's eastern suburbs. The restaurant turns into a nightclub after 10pm on weekends.

The tattoos and attire rule also extends to the staff of the restaurant.



The new rules have caused quite a stir on social media, with many people feeling the restaurant is discriminating against people.

Others have pointed out the restaurant's dress code policy is not discriminatory, so long as the rule extends to every patron, including celebrities.





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

