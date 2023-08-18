Australians are bombarding Big Ben with negative reviews after Women's World Cup loss

Australia fans who are upset at the team being defeated by England in the semi-final game at the Women's World Cup have been flooding Big Ben with negative reviews.

The Matildas lost 3-1 to the Lionesses in what was an exciting semi-final match at Stadium Australia in Sydney, with Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo scoring to secure a place for England in the final where they will face Spain on Sunday (August 20).

Following the match, Aussie media outlets described the defeat as a "Heartbreakerr" and a second headline read: "It hurts... but we're so proud," while fans online slammed England's physical tactics and others even criticised the Matildas performance.

Among the array of emotions and reactions, some Australian supporters decided to express their anger and upset via the Google review section on the popular English landmark, Big Ben.

Fans watch the Australia versus England Women's World Cup match at the Young and Jackson pub on Flinders Street on August 16, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Diego Fedele/Getty Image

One-star reviews began to emerge as Aussies left petty comments such as: "If I wanted to see a clock, I’d just look at me wrist."

"Was soooo dirty, just like the English played against the Matildas.”

“Pretty tall building … almost as high as that kick to Sam Kerr’s face," and "could use a bit of a clean up, like the English soccer team," News.com.au reported although Google look to have removed them at the time of writing.

While England fans responded by posting equally petty five-star reviews on Big Ben's page while also having a dig at their rivals Down Under.

"Smells much better than the stench of defeat in Australia," one reviewer said, while another added: "Have been to Australia, not good. Big Ben, however, best day of my life.”

Google reviews of Big Ben have been flooded with negative reviews following Australia losing 3-1 to England in the Women's World Cup semi-final. Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Despite Aussie and England fans being at loggerheads online, there are still two matches of the tournament yet to be played.

England is up against Spain in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday (August 20) where the Lionesses will be hoping to be the first senior England team since 1966 to win a World Cup final.

Meanwhile, Australia faces Sweden in the third-place match tomorrow (August 19).

