Was the wedding in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show real?

On Sunday (8 February), Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny took to the field to perform his historic Super Bowl halftime show.

He performed the 14-minute set entirely in Spanish and had surprise appearances from Lady Gaga, who performed a salsa version of 'Die with a Smile', fellow Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, as well as Pedro Pascal, Cardi B and Jessica Alba.

At one point during the show, a wedding ceremony scene took place with a couple appearing to tie the knot.

“I declare you husband and wife, you can kiss the bride,” said the official in Spanish. Then the crowd parted to reveal Lady Gaga, who then began singing.

The moment got people wondering whether they were really getting married or if it was simply a performance as part of the show.

Following the show, it emerged that, in fact, it was a real couple and, yes, they did actually get married during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Here’s what we know

According to reports, the unnamed couple are a genuine couple and they had previously invited Bad Bunny to attend their wedding.

Instead, he invited them to be a part of his Super Bowl halftime show, where they were married in front of an audience of 70,000 people and many millions more on TV.

Getty Images

Bad Bunny was an official witness and signed the marriage certificate.

It’s safe to say the story warmed people’s hearts.

“I loved the actual wedding that happened during the Super Bowl halftime show. What an amazing memory for that couple! Sending them my love and wishing them the best!” wrote one person.

Another said: “Didn't expect to get choked up. That was beautiful, Bad Bunny! Loved the set and the camera work at the wedding scene specifically.”

Someone else wrote: “The wedding during Bad Bunny’s #SuperBowl halftime show was real. Congrats to them.. I love love like this.”

“Someone actually got married on the Super Bowl stage and Lady Gaga was their wedding singer, damn

“Anyone of y'all planning your weddings now got a LOT to live up to…” someone joked.

One person said: “Beautiful. Love is more powerful than hate.”

